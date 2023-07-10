A new BBC One four-part crime drama called The Sixth Commandment is to air next week, describing the harrowing crimes of Milton Keynes murderer Ben Field,

The drama will explore the twisted mind of Field, a former church warden from Olney who killed a deeply religious elderly scholar and then took his 83-year-old neighbour as his lover.

Field, who was 28 at the time of his conviction, was jailed for 36 years in 2019 for killing 69-year-old Peter Farquhar after entering into a fake relationship with him.

He drugged his food and gave him neat alcohol until he was a "shambling wreck" of his former self at his Maids Moreton home.

Field then moved on to Mr Farquhar’s elderly neighbour, retired teacher Ann Moore-Martin, with whom he had a “full blown sexual relationship”, the court heard.

He was cleared of killing Miss Moore-Martin but admitted fraud, with the court hearing how he’d encouraged both pensioners to change their wills in his favour.

The drama tells of the extraordinary events and the massive police investigation that followed, and explores the way Field manipulated his victims in a harrowing saga.

The Sixth Commnandment stars Sheila Hancock and Timothy Spall

Religion played a strong part in the murder, hence the title The Sixth Commandment, which states ‘Thou shalt not kill’.

Field showed little remorse for his crimes, saying during his court trail: "I’ve deceived absolutely everyone that I’ve ever had a relationship with.”

And when asked why he gaslighted Peter Farquhar, he replied: “To irritate him – I did it vindictively.”

He described how he went through a gay marriage ceremony with besotted Mr Farquhar, but said he found aspects of him "quite dislikeable".

Ben Field from Milton Keynes was jailed for 36 years for murder

The drama is written by Sarah Phelps (A Very British Scandal, The Pale Horse), and produced by Wild Mercury Productions (a Banijay UK Company) and True Vision Productions.

The cast includes Timothy Spall (Mr Turner, Spencer), Anne Reid (Last Tango in Halifax, Sanditon, Dinner Ladies), Éanna Hardwicke (Lakelands, Normal People), Annabel Scholey (The Split, The Salisbury Poisonings), Sheila Hancock (Unforgotten, A Discovery of Witches, Great Canal Journeys), Ben Bailey Smith (The Split, Andor), Conor MacNeill (Industry), Adrian Rawlins (Baptiste, Chernobyl) and Amanda Root (Summerland, Unforgotten).

A spokesman said: “The Sixth Commandment tells the story of how the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall), and a charismatic student, Ben Field (Éanna Hardwicke), set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory.

“It also focuses on how suspicions around Field’s relationship with Ann Moore-Martin (Anne Reid), Peter’s deeply religious neighbour, unlocked a series of chilling revelations.”

Elderly scholar Peter Farquhar was duped into a gay marriage ceremony by his young murderer Ben Field

He added: “The Sixth Commandment explores the way in which both Peter and Ann were manipulated by Field, capturing the extreme gaslighting, the gripping police investigation and the high-profile trial. While poignantly highlighting the devastating effect of isolation and loneliness, as Field closed in on them, it also celebrates both Peter and Ann’s lives as cherished mentors, much loved relatives and adored friends.”