New CCTV cameras installed in violent crime hotspots at Central Milton Keynes

New CCTV cameras have been installed in the city centre in a bid to curb violent offences taking place there.

Police say the extra cameras have been put in place to provide extra “security and reassurance” to those living, working and visiting Milton Keynes.

The11 cameras will provide high-quality video footage across the busy shopping and leisure zones, taxi ranks and areas that have seen a disproportionate number of crimes.

Miore CCTV cameras have been installed in crime hotspots at CMK

Nine of them have been funded by Milton Keynes City Council’s Safer Streets Project, and their locations were chosen after a comprehensive audit and consultation with a Thames Valley Police crime ‘heat map’ of particular trouble spots.

The remaining two cameras have been funded by MyMiltonKeynes BID (Business Improvement District).

Locations include Xscape, 12th Street, Exchange Square, Station Square and sections of Midsummer Boulevard. They will also monitor overground bridges on bordered by H5 Portway, H6 Childs Way, Campbell Park and Station Square outside the train station.

Superintendent Marc Tarbit, Police Commander for the Milton Keynes area, said: “I hope that these cameras will come as welcome news to our local communities as they help to widen our perspective and provide vital information to officers on patrol.

“For my officers and staff, these additional sets of eyes across the city will help us to identify and intercept suspicious behaviour that may be intentionally concealed from their view as well as offering vital evidence when an offence has taken place.

“We know there have been small pockets of violence within the city centre carried out by a minority of individuals but understandably this impacts of the feeling of safety by those in the area. These cameras are a great asset and is one of many ways that we are working with Milton Keynes City Council to ensure everyone feels safe in our city. “

