A new commander has been appointed for the Milton Keynes local policing area.

Superintendent Emma Baillie will step into the position, replacing Superintendent Marc Tarbit who is moving into a strategic role within the force.

Formerly, Supt Baillie has worked in roles spanning response policing, intelligence development and commanding large incidents and operations, including the force response to the pandemic. Most recently, she led the recruitment of over 600 additional officers as part of the national Uplift programme.

Superintendent Emma Baillie.

Supt Baillie said she felt privileged to be taking on the role and that she is ‘very fond’ of Milton Keynes.

She added: “I know there are so many brilliant things on offer in this newly-recognised city, and I’ve regularly brought my children here to enjoy the area. There’s a real sense of community spirit across the large, diverse policing area that we serve and I can’t wait to get started.

“It is my priority to keep on top of serious violence and for us to be on the front-foot, policing our local communities and understanding their needs. I want to build trust in our officers and staff and for us to ensure that we’re fighting crime from all angles. Milton Keynes should be a place where criminals feel unsafe and where they know their crimes will not be tolerated.