New holiday appeal could help discover what has happened to missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher

As the search for missing teenager Leah Croucher enters its 20th agonising week, the Milton Keynes Citizen is urging people once again to print out our front page poster.

This time we are not asking you to display it on the window of your home or car.

Leah Croucher

We are urging you to put it in a plastic folder, take it with you to wherever you are planning to spend your holiday this summer and display it there.

This way, the message about Leah will be spread all over the UK and abroad. And somebody out there may just recognise her or come forward with that vital piece of information about what has happened to her.

DOWNLOAD LEAH'S POSTER HERE



Leah vanished without trace while walking to work from her Emerson Valley home on February 15. The last sighting of her was on CCTV, walking along Buzzacott Lane in Furzton at around 8.15am.

Since then there have been exhaustive police searches and appeals for information. Numerous sightings have been reported from all over the UK, but investigations have proved none of them was 19-year-old Leah.

Leah has been missing for 20 weeks

There has been no trace of Leah's phone or the clothes she was wearing and her bank account has remained untouched.

Her distraught family say it would be totally out of character for home-loving Leah to disappear voluntarily and remain out of touch with the people she loved.

Baffled police officers describe the case as "highly unusual".

The teenager's dad John Croucher said this week: "We love and miss you so much Leah. We want you home where you belong.”

There is a £5,000 reward for information that leads to Leah being found.

Anybody with any information, no matter how trivial, should call police on 101, giving the reference number 43190049929.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.