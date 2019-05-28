New pictures released of missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher after 100 days of torture for family

Relatives of missing teenager Leah Croucher have described their agony as the search enters its 100th fruitless day.

There has still been no confirmed sighting of Leah since she mysteriously vanished on her way to work on February 15.

The second of two new pictures that have been released of Leah in happier times

Leah Croucher essential reading

Read more: Would you recognise missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher if you saw her? Here's every picture we have as search enters seventh week



Read more: Disappearance of Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher - everything we know so far

Read more: Somebody in Milton Keynes knows exactly what happened to Leah Croucher and where she is now

This week Leah’s aunt Teresa Nicholls said the family was “in turmoil” every day as they wait for news.

She said: “Everyone is asking how her mum and dad are. All I can say is they are broken but incredibly brave.

“How do we begin to explain how lost, numb and empty they are, how they are not living they are just existing?”

A new picture of Leah Croucher has been released

Teresa described the 100 days as “horrendous, agonizing, and torturous”.

She said: ““It’s honestly devastating and we just feel numb waiting for her to come home where she belongs, where she is loved beyond words but for her parents it’s a living nightmare.... pure hell... She is always at the forefront of our minds. We look everywhere and anywhere for any signs or sightings of her.

“ What or who is stopping her from coming home or even letting us know she is safe? This is not Leah - she’s not the girl that would willingly put her family though this.”

Meanwhile Leah’s sister Jade is planning a sponsored climb of Snowden to raise money for the Missing People charity, which works to reunite those who are missing with their families.

Jade said: “Every time I see a post about another missing person my heart sinks imagining the pain that another family is having to endure.

“When I see that they have been found I also feel complete happiness that the worry, distress and the “not knowing” is over for that family.”

Jade added: “My heart does also break a bit more each time though, wondering why my sister has not been found yet - why we haven’t had the good news that she is safe yet.

“Since 15th February, when Leah went missing, I have seen many more people go missing but all of these families have got news. When will it be our turn?”

Another fundraising mission is being planned by Leah’s colleague Matthew Clements.

Matthew is running the Grand Union Canal Race for Missing People because he wants to raise awareness about Leah. You can sponsor him online here.

Anybody with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. There is a £5,000 reward.