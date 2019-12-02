New police chief with a master's degree in criminology promises to tackle serious violence in Milton Keynes

The new police chief for Milton Keynes has pledged to tackle the problem of serious violence and crimes that impact the community.

Superintendent Marc Tarbit, who has a master's degree from Cambridge in criminology, began his role as the new Commander for the Milton Keynes Local Policing Area yesterday.

Marc Tarbit

He joined Thames Valley Police in 1998 and has performed both uniform and detective roles in Oxford, where he most recently worked as the Deputy LPA Commander.

Early in his career, he was afforded the opportunity to spend time with the neighbourhood team in Toronto Police to learn more about their methods of community engagement and problem solving.

He has worked as head of the Thames Valley force Intelligence Bureau and led on improving the police response to tackling organised crime.

Marc has also gained a Masters in Criminology and Police Leadership, strengthening his interest in evidence-based policing.

Thames Valley Police bosses say he will bring a "wealth of experience" in leadership, neighbourhood policing and tackling organised crime to his new role in Milton Keynes.

Marc said: “I am delighted to be working in the dynamic and progressive area of Milton Keynes. I am committed to policing as a public service and am looking forward to building on existing partnerships to prevent crime and keep Milton Keynes a safe place to live and work.

“I want to make sure that we continue to provide a high quality service to victims of crime and am particularly keen to focus on tackling serious violence and those crimes that have a significant impact on our communities.”