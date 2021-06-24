New police stop and search order means anybody in MK can be searched for weapons today

Another mass fight involving weapons has prompted police to issue a new Section 60 Stop and Search order - this time covering the entire borough of Milton Keynes.

The order, the second one this week in MK, started at 7.30pm yesterday evening and will remain in place until at least 7.30pm today.

It has been put in place following an incident of violent disorder in Buckfast Play Park on Buckfast Avenue, Bletchley, just after 5.20pm yesterday.

Police officers do not need a reason to stop and search people today

There were reports of a group of between 20 and 30 males fighting, armed with bricks and bladed articles, say police.

Six males have been arrested in connection with the incident and a number of weapons have been seized. One male has suffered a minor injury as a result of the incident.

Inspector Kirsty Bishop, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Unfortunately, once again, we have seen a significant incident of disorder in Milton Keynes this evening, and as a result, we have implemented a further Section 60 order.

“This order will allow our officers extra powers to stop and search people across the entire Borough of Milton Keynes, as defined by the map, for at least the next 24 hours.

“This order will be reviewed on Thursday and may be extended further if it is felt necessary and proportionate to do so.

“These orders are put in place in order to aid police investigations as well as to ensure the safety of the public. They are a valuable tool available to help police prevent further incidents of violence and disorder.

“Using these increased powers, officers are able to stop and search anybody within a defined area while it is activated, with or without reasonable grounds to do so."

Inspector Bishop added: “Please don’t be worried if you are stopped by an officer, as this does not mean that you are in trouble...Do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers with any concerns that you may have. They will be happy to address these with you and also offer any advice or reassurance.

“If anybody has any information about the incident this afternoon, please call 101, quoting reference number 43210276759 June or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also make a report online.”