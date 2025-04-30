New powers for Milton Keynes to seize and crush fly-tipping vehicles in crackdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Waste criminals, fly-tippers and cowboy waste operators could have vehicles seized and crushed as Milton Keynes gets new powers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes City Council will work with the police to identify, seize and crush vehicles of waste criminals under new plans to crackdown on cowboy waste operators just announced by the Labour Government.

Drones and mobile CCTV cameras are set to be deployed to identify cars and vans belonging to fly-tippers across the country so they can be destroyed. In addition, ministers have launched a rapid review to slash red tape blocking councils from seizing and crushing vehicles. Councils currently have to bear the significant cost of seizing and storing vehicles but under new plans fly-tippers will cover this cost, saving councils and taxpayers money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Criminals caught transporting and dealing with waste illegally will now face up to five years in prison under new legislation.

Fly-tipping or illegal waste dumping in a country lane in the UK. Photo: David Barley - stock.adobe.com

Chris Curtis, MP for Milton Keynes North, said “Labour’s message to waste criminals is clear – we will not accept fly-tipping in our city, we are actively looking to catch those who trash our communities, and when we find you, vehicles will be seized and crushed to protect our residents, and perpetrators will face up to five years in prison.” Milton Keynes City Council Leader Pete Marland welcomed the news, saying, “Working people in Milton Keynes have had enough of the criminal dumpers who pollute our neighbourhoods with rubbish – and these new powers will help reinforce our zero-tolerance approach.”

Chris concluded, “Across the country and right here in Milton Keynes is taking action to deliver the change people voted for. It won’t happen overnight, but Labour’s Plan for Change is on the right track and after years of chaos and incompetence Britain is finally moving in the right direction.”

Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed said: “Waste criminals and fly-tippers who blight our country have gone unpunished for too long. That ends today. The Government is calling time on fly-tipping. I will not stand by while this avalanche of rubbish buries our communities. Under the Plan for Change, this Government will seize and crush fly-tippers’ vans to clean up Britain’s streets.”