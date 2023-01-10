New prison podcast shows what life is really like behind the walls of Woodhill jail in Milton Keynes

A new podcast is lifting the lid off the city’s Woodhill prison and showing what life is really like for staff and prisoners.

Jae Lynch, a 38-year-old prison officer at HMP Woodhill, is starring in ‘A prison’s guide to...’ series launched by the Ministry of Justice today (January 10).

Advertisement

He will describe how staff across the country work tirelessly every day to protect the public and give prisoners a second chance to help break the cycle of crime and change lives.

HMP Woodhill in MK

Jae lives locally and worked as a security manager before joining the service. The podcast will share the highs and lows of his work to keep prisoners and communities safe while reducing reoffending - giving prisoners the skills and support they need to live crime-free lives on the outside.

He said: “I experienced the criminal justice system as a young man when I was given community service for vandalism. The probation staff I met then were fantastic and helped give me back some self-respect and pride and I didn’t offend again.”

Advertisement

During the Covid pandemic, Jae revaluated his life and decided he wanted to do something more rewarding and help others.

"My first day on the wings was daunting but doing this podcast was even more scary!” he said. “ I look forward to having the opportunity to share an insight into the hidden world of a prison and keeping the public safe.”

Advertisement

HMP Woodhill sign

Most people never get the chance to see inside a prison and this four-part series podcast, which is narrated by actor Ben Bailey Smith and available on all podcasting platforms, will give the public the chance to hear first-hand from the staff working there every day.

Advertisement

The series also features episodes with Sandra Sackey, 31, who works at HMP Wandsworth and Ishmael Hussain, 28, a trainee psychologist at HMP Frankland.

Actor Ben said: “It’s definitely the case that for most of us, our only experience of prison comes from what we see in the media. Hopefully, we’re going to be offering a more realistic portrayal – one that acknowledges the realities of how tough it can be behind prison walls, whilst also showing the public how hard the staff are working, as a unit, to help offenders turn their lives around.

Advertisement

"Staff like Jae, who are in there every day, supporting the growth of the prisoners in his care.”

Nicola Marfleet, Governor at HMP Woodhill, said Jae was a “crucial part” of the prison’s team,.

Advertisement

“By sharing his experience has helped to show that there’s no typical day working in a prison. Every shift is different but each one is an opportunity to make a difference in a prisoner’s life and protect the public. The hard work of our staff is often unseen so it’s fantastic to see it celebrated in this new podcast.”

Meanwhile, HMP Woodhill is currently hiring more staff. You do not need qualifications to become a prison officer as HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) believes personal qualities are more important.

Advertisement

They looking for people with good communication and influencing skills, commitment to quality, effective decision-making, care and understanding.

A prison officer salary starts at £32,380. Find out more about available jobs here.

Advertisement