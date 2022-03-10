New Section 60 order after violent incidents in Milton Keynes town

A Section 60 order has been authorised for a period of 24 hours following a number of violent incidents in Bletchley.

The order, which will temporarily allow officers extra powers to stop and search people, will be in place until 2.30pm tomorrow (11/3), at which point it will be reviewed.

The Section 60 order will cover the Lakes Estate from the A4146 Stoke Road to Drayton Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Aidan Donohoe, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This order has been put in place following incidents involving male suspects who were believed to be carrying weapons, which have taken place yesterday (9/3) and today.

“Investigations are under way into all these incidents and the extra powers given to our officers by this order will allow them to carry out stop and search checks on anyone believed to be in possession of a weapon.

“It is designed to further protect the public as well as preventing more violent disorder in the area, as well as any potential escalation of violence.

“You will see extra officers on patrol, so if you have any concerns or questions, please speak to our officers.”

A weapons amnesty had already been planned to take place in Milton Keynes this weekend as part of Thames Valley Police’s ongoing work to combat violence in the area.