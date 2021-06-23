New Section 60 order enacted in Milton Keynes as police charge two men after gang fight with knives and axes

A second Section 60 order in as many days has been enacted in Milton Keynes, giving police enhanced stop and search powers following an incident involving knives and axes at the weekend.

The new Section 60 order came into effect yesterday police announced last night and will expire at 10.44am today (Wednesday 23/6).

It follows an incident on Sunday (20/6) at about 7.30pm in Weavers Hill, Fullers Slade.

The area of MK covered by the new Section 60 order

The Section 60 covers the area of Fullers Slade, Greenleys from H1 and H2 to V4 to V5.

Members of the public reported seeing two groups involved in a fight.

Officers attended the scene, although it is not believed that anyone was injured.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police

Two men have been charged in connection with the incident.

Zarhan Zaman, aged 20 of Weavers Hill, Fullers Slade and Salim Hussain, aged 20, of North Ninth Street, Central Milton Keynes, have both been charged on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

They both appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (22/6) and will appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 26 July 2021.

A 14-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man both from Milton Keynes have been released on police bail until 16 July 2021.

Superintendent Marc Tarbit, LPA Commander for Milton Keynes, said: “We have authorised another Section 60 to provide further reassurance to the public around this incident.

“The Section 60 gives us greater power to Stop and Search people within the area specified.