New specialist team of detectives brought in to help Thames Valley Police with rape investigations

A new team of specialist detectives has been formed to help Thames Valley Police with rape and sexual offences criminal investigations.

The team will provide practical support and advice to officers, detectives and investigative staff across the force and bring national best practice into the force to bring offenders to justice.

Advertisement

They will also work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to identify any additional evidence gathering opportunities at an early stage of investigations.

The new team will assist police in rape and sexual offence investigations

Once an offender has been charged, the team will also aid the preparation of investigation files, so that the case can be taken to court as soon as possible; ensuring that victims see swift justice.

Leading this new team, Detective Superintendent Stuart Bosley said: “I speak for all investigators across Thames Valley Police when I say that we want to do the very best for victims of sexual offences. Part of this is doing everything we can to identify those responsible and gather enough evidence to bring a case to court as soon as possible.

Advertisement

“My team will be the subject matter experts in rape and sexual offence investigations that can support colleagues across the force. I want victims to have the confidence to make a report to us, knowing we will leave no stone unturned in their investigation and that they will get the support they deserve during an incredibly emotional time.”

He added: “Since the team’s launch, we have provided practical support to 19 investigations across the force; preparing files, carrying out suspect interviews, video recorded interviews with victims and carrying out CCTV enquiries. We have also embedded ourselves within two local policing areas for a week at a time to review and audit all their sexual offence investigations and to offer advice and support. This will continue in other areas across the Thames Valley in the New Year.

Advertisement

“The team will be relentless in pursuing suspects. Those committing offences should expect a knock on the door from the police and to be facing a court to account for their actions.”