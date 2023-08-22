New true crime documentary exposes lies of evil Milton Keynes dad who murdered his partner

A chilling new documentary tells how Milton Keynes murderer Paul Hemming mouthed "I enjoyed every minute" to the family of the woman he killed.

Faking It Series 7 launched this week and can be streamed on discovery+ and Amazon Prime.

It tells the story of the murder of 31-year-old mother of three Natalie Hemming at her Newton Leys home in 2016.

Paul Hemming and Natalie Hemming. Photo: Thames Valley Police

With the children slept upstairs, abusive and controlling partner Hemming killed Natalie in a fit of rage, then put her body in his car and hid it in woods 30 miles away in Hertfordshire.

The body lay undiscovered in woodland for almost a month and prompted a massive police hunt.

As the hunt was launched for his missing partner of 10 years, Hemming calmly took the children on a day out to the zoo and sent text messages to Natalie’s phone saying how worried he was that she’d disappeared.

Even when he was later arrested, he tried to continue his web of lies, claiming he hadn't left the house on the night of the murder.

But Faking It shows how his body language gave him away during the police interviews and not guilty court trial.

Expert Dr Cliff Lansley describes the "mic-drop" moment as he displays a spike in his anxiety levels.

"You can see the swelling. Not only can we see it swell but it’s popping out here to tell us his blood pressure has increased. His pulse is working at about 130bpm. You wouldn’t have a blood pressure high enough to pop your veins out and to give you 130bpm unless you’re doing strenuous physical exercise.

"He’s sat in a chair. So what else creates that? Fear.”

When police ask Hemming to describe his relationship with Natalie, he answers “alright”.

But Dr Lansley said his body language again gave him away. : "We get tension in the legs, you’ll see the legs are relaxed and outward, but he’s tightening them up and pulling them into the settee. He’s almost anchoring himself into the settee here.

"You’ll also see a gestural retreat, where he’s moving backwards. If you look at his shoulders, he’s leaning back away from the officer, and this is something that we do when we feel under attack.”

A court later found him guilty of murder and sentenced him to life with a minimum of 20 years. The jury heard how the fatal beating happened after Natalie plucked up the courage to leave Hemming after years of abuse.

The proof of Hemming’s evil character came when he looked over at Natalie’s mum and sister in the public gallery as he was sentenced and mouthed: “I enjoyed every minute”.

Judge Richard Foster said: "Natalie Hemming knew you were overbearing, controlling, jealous and on occasions violent...The manner in which you have conducted yourself since the murder indicates a complete lack of remorse."

After the case, Natalie’s sister Joanne told the Citizen how the family had repeatedly urged her to leave Hemming.

“She had it all planned. She was going to move into her own place with the children and was excited about starting a new life.