No police statement after reports of double stabbing in Milton Keynes town

Police have not yet issues any statement about two alleged stabbing incidents in Newport Pagnell, MK, on Saturday night.

But residents claimed today that one man is believed to have died from knife wounds as a result of the incident, which prompted a huge turnout from emergency services between 9.30pm and 10pm last night. Police are yet to make any statement on the alleged incident.

Witnesses claim the first stabbing happened near Station Road and the alleged perpetrator fled the scene, leaving his victim badly injured.

Police have not yet issued a statement

"The person who did it, who looked like an older man, just ran away, still holding the knife. People tried to chase him. He ran right through the town, over the Iron Bridge and into Tickford Street," said one witness.

There, it is understood the man stabbed himself, local eyewitnesses told the Citizen.

Both men were rushed to hospital and witnesses say they were told this morning that both were alive. It is understood the injuries of the older man are extremely serious.

An area of Tickford Street has been taped off throughout today as police conduct their investigation.

No statement has yet been issued by Thames Valley Police and the Citizen is still awaiting a reply to our request for information.

If confirmed, this will be the fourth serious stabbing incident in Milton Keynes in the past 10 weeks. Three people have so far died of knife wounds since December 27.