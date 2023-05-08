News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
5 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
8 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
10 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
10 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
10 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

'No threat to wider public,' say police after man is stabbed on Milton Keynes estate

Another Section 60 stop and search order has been put in place

By Sally Murrer
Published 8th May 2023, 21:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 21:40 BST

Violent incidents, including a stabbing, over the bank holiday weekend have resulted in another Section 60 stop and search order being placed on parts of MK.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed yesterday (Sunday) evening at a property in Farthing Grove on Netherfield.

The incident happened at around 7.25pm police and the man was taken to hospital for treatment. Thankfully he was not seriously injured, say police.

Police arrested a man tonightPolice arrested a man tonight
Police arrested a man tonight
Most Popular

Tonight officers were at the scene to provide community reassurance and they identified a male believed to be connected to the stabbing. He has been arrested him on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed weapon and is currently in police custody.

Now police have put in place a Section 60 order, which will allow them extra powers to stop members of the public and search them for weapons.

The order will expire at 12pm tomorrow (Tuesday) and covers all of Netherfield and Beanhill.

Superintendent Matt Bullivant said: “Following these incidents, which we believe could be linked, we have taken the decision to put in place a Section 60 order. This will give us more powers to stop and search people, and is being done to prevent any further outbreaks of violence."

This is the area covered by tonight's Section 60This is the area covered by tonight's Section 60
This is the area covered by tonight's Section 60

This is the second Section 60 in just a few days. On Thursday there were two incidents involving weapons in the CMK and Conniburrow area the 24-hour order was imposed shortly afterwards.

Supt Bullivant said: “This is a decision I do not take lightly but is taken to prevent further serious incidents. The Section 60 order will be kept on no longer than deemed absolutely necessary.

“People should be reassured that we do not believe that there are any threats to the wider public as result of these incidents, but we want to ensure we are doing everything we can to stop any other violent incidents from occurring.”

If you have any information about any of these these incidents, please call police on 101, quoting reference number 43230199241, or make a report online.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.