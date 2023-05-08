'No threat to wider public,' say police after man is stabbed on Milton Keynes estate

Violent incidents, including a stabbing, over the bank holiday weekend have resulted in another Section 60 stop and search order being placed on parts of MK.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed yesterday (Sunday) evening at a property in Farthing Grove on Netherfield.

The incident happened at around 7.25pm police and the man was taken to hospital for treatment. Thankfully he was not seriously injured, say police.

Police arrested a man tonight

Tonight officers were at the scene to provide community reassurance and they identified a male believed to be connected to the stabbing. He has been arrested him on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed weapon and is currently in police custody.

Now police have put in place a Section 60 order, which will allow them extra powers to stop members of the public and search them for weapons.

The order will expire at 12pm tomorrow (Tuesday) and covers all of Netherfield and Beanhill.

Superintendent Matt Bullivant said: “Following these incidents, which we believe could be linked, we have taken the decision to put in place a Section 60 order. This will give us more powers to stop and search people, and is being done to prevent any further outbreaks of violence."

This is the area covered by tonight's Section 60

This is the second Section 60 in just a few days. On Thursday there were two incidents involving weapons in the CMK and Conniburrow area the 24-hour order was imposed shortly afterwards.

Supt Bullivant said: “This is a decision I do not take lightly but is taken to prevent further serious incidents. The Section 60 order will be kept on no longer than deemed absolutely necessary.

“People should be reassured that we do not believe that there are any threats to the wider public as result of these incidents, but we want to ensure we are doing everything we can to stop any other violent incidents from occurring.”

If you have any information about any of these these incidents, please call police on 101, quoting reference number 43230199241, or make a report online.