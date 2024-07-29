Not even our hanging baskets are safe from thieves who roam Milton Keynes streets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A doorbell camera has captured a low-life crook stealing a hanging basket from outside a home on a city estate.

The middle-of-the-night thief cut through a cable tie securing the beautifully-planted basket and calmly walked off with it.

The owner was so cross that she posted footage from her doorbell camera on the popular Milton Keynes Moan Facebook page.

She said: “So fed up with some people in MK and the guy that decided to steal our hanging basket at 1:10am this morning on Tattenhoe.

The hanging basket was secried with a cable tie, which the thief cut through

"If you have been ‘gifted’ a lovely basket I would kindly like it back please.”

The woman added: “It was secured with a cable tie so do I really need an AirTag in it next year!”

Her post prompted dozens of sympathetic reponses, all of them angry that even hanging baskets are no longer safe from theives.

One reader wrote: Low life… We are all finding things hard at the moment, however would we even think of doing something like that? I don’t think so. We work and pay for what we need in life and don’t go around stealing from someone who takes a pride in their home.”

The thief can be seen walking off with the hanging basket in the middle of the night

Another said: “I had two stolen a few weeks ago. They were expensive ones and had only been put up two days before. My neighbour had some planted pots and all her lights stolen from her front garden.”

Other reported similar thefts from the area, with one gardener saying: “I've had to chain and padlock mine for years.”