Offenders target Milton Keynes mosque in sick attack following Southport killings

A sick attack involving a city mosque has been condemmed by a local MP.

As the Southport killings sparked race-hate riots from the far right last week, the Milton Keynes Masjid and Islamic Centre in Bletchley suffered its own problem.

An unknown person or persons sprinked tacks over its car park, obviously hoping to cause damage to tyres of cars belong to worshippers.

The incident prompted an angry comment on social media from newly-elected Labour MP for Milton Keynes Central, Emily Darlington.

She wrote on her X (Twitter) page on Friday: “Getting reports of targeting of mosques in Milton Keynes. This is not reflective of our inclusive and diverse city and I absolutely condemn any violent acts. We are an amazing city and we will not let people that engage in this destructive behaviour damage us.”

Shortly afterwards she added: “For further clarification I will not be naming the mosque and the incident was not targeting a person. It is important that we are clear that this is not reflective of Milton Keynes.”

The mosque, which is officialy known as Hazrath Shahjalal Jamie Masid, says its vision is “making the prevalent understanding of Islam, one of balance, constructive engagement, and relevance to life”’

It also strives to “integrate the understanding of Islam and Islamic values in society so that Islam and Muslims are not perceived as alien.”

This week MP for the new Buckingham and Bletchley constituency, Callum Anderson joined forces with MK City Council leader Pete Marland to issue a joint statment about the incident.

They said: “We are aware of an isolated report of some anti-social behaviour at a local place of worship in the past few days.

“Thames Valley Police are aware of the situation and are investigating. They are also in contact with local community leaders.”

The statment added:“We understand that people may be concerned due to the potential of misinformation and fake news. We ask that people only source their information from official news sources that verify their stories.

“We will continue to work together and with partners to ensure all our communities remain united and supported.”