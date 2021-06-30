Officers acted 'bravely with great professionalism' during double shooting in Milton Keynes, police commissioner says

Thames Valley Police Commissioner Matthew Barber, believes the officers involved in the double shooting in Milton Keynes this weekend, acted 'with great professionalism'.

A man was shot dead by the police in Two Mile Ash on Saturday (June 26) and a child was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers arrived at the scene at around 09:40 on Saturday, where they discovered the boy and a man in his 30s, who was later confirmed dead.

Police at the scene of Milton Keynes shootings Photo: Jane Russell

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "A man in his 20s was also at the property and a Taser was deployed before shots were fired.," that man was also pronounced dead.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will now conduct an investigation to assess how the officers acted.

Having spoke to some of the officers who were on the scene, Mr Barber offered his early assessment, saying: "The horrific incident that took place on Saturday morning in the Two Mile Ash area of Milton Keynes will have shocked the whole community.

"It is a tragedy for the families of the two men who have died and we must not forget that a young boy remains in hospital in a serious condition.

“I have met with some of the officers involved at the scene and those leading the investigation. Whilst Thames Valley Police and (IOPC) continue their investigations I cannot comment further on the details of the events, but from my understanding at this early stage I am confident that the officers involved acted not just appropriately but bravely and with great professionalism in dealing with this terrible incident. Welfare support is in place for the officers involved and I will be meeting with the IOPC to discuss their ongoing investigation."

Mr Barber went on to address the series of other major, violent crimes reported in Milton Keynes last week. Stabbings, large scale fights, and other serious incidents led to some residents referring to last week as the 'worst week of crime ever in Milton Keynes'.

Section 60 orders were authorised throughout the week, both across the entire borough and then in specific areas where weapon related crimes were reported. These orders give police officers extra powers to stop and search residents without reasonable grounds. These searches are used when the police believe it will help prevent further weapon-related violence.

Mr Barber added: “These tragic deaths come after a number of unrelated violent incidents in Milton Keynes which have understandably caused concern for many in the community. Thames Valley Police have made many successful arrests relating to these violent crimes and continue to work proactively to reduce violence in Milton Keynes and across the Thames Valley.

“In addition to the extra resources that have been deployed in Milton Keynes there are a number of intelligence-led operations and longer term initiatives aimed at not just reducing violent crime, but tackling the culture that makes it acceptable to carry weapons in the first place.

“My new Police & Criminal Justice Plan sets strong local policing as a priority and explicitly seeks to reduce violent crimes, especially deaths from knife crime. Sadly there are no simple solutions to the complex problem of why some people, especially young people, are choosing to carry weapons.

"The police have a key role to play and I want to reassure Thames Valley Police are well placed to proactively tackle the threat of violence where it occurs, but there is also a role for other partners such as councils, schools and health who are all involved in the work of the Violence Reduction Unit.