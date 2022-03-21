One arrest made after mass altercation in Milton Keynes leaves girl, 8, injured

One arrest has been made in connection to a mass altercation in Milton Keynes during which an eight-year-old girl suffered injuries.

Thames Valley Police reports that a 31-year-old woman from Milton Keynes has been arrested in connection to the attack.

She has been released on bail until 17 April, she faces charges of assault, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Taking place at roughly 7:20pm on Saturday (19 March), at Shepherds, Fullers Slade, an argument got out of hand involving a group of people, say police.

A woman and a man, both in their 30s, and an eight-year-old girl suffered cuts and bruising during the mass altercation.

Officers report that none of the trio required hospital treatment for their wounds.

PC Callum Sharp, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this assault or have information about it to please get in touch.

“You can make a report by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference 43220120656.