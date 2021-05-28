One man charged in connection to attempted murder investigation in Milton Keynes

One man has been charged in connection to the ongoing attempted murder investigation regarding a stabbing in Milton Keynes.

Luke Weller, aged 25, of Milton Keynes, was charged yesterday (May 27), with assisting an offender, possession of a controlled drug of class B, using a motor vehicle without insurance, and driving while disqualified.

Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation after stabbing in Fenny Stratford in Bletchley last Sunday (May 23), put two men in hospital.

One man has been discharged, the other remains in hospital. The authorities reported the injuries as life threatening at the time.