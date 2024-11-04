One of the best family venues in Milton Keynes is hit with cruel raid by burglars

An attraction that bought pleasure to thousands of people over Halloween has been targetted by sick burglars.

The Patch MK is a working farm that provides events all year round for families to enjoy.

It organises sunflower safaris, wildflower walks and maze mastering days out over the seasons. But the biggest and most popular event is pumpkin picking in the run up to Halloween.

This year, as usual, the pumpkins proved a resounding success. However, on Friday night, just as staff took a well-earned break after the sush of customers, things took a horrible turn.

Jow and Roz run The Patch MK

"Unfortunately our site was robbed. The costs of the losses run into the tens of thousands of pounds,” said owners Joe and Roz.

They added: “The police have refused to attend the farm and look into the crime. In a week when farms are hitting the headlines for all the wrong reason, it seams tragic that farms and farmers are loosing all support from the powers that be on every level.

"It’s a sad end to a brilliant year and one which we will bounce back from.”

The couple have thanked the pyblic for their support over the year.

“We have loved welcoming you all to the farm. It gives us a huge amount of joy to hear the fields full of fun and laughter and see people enjoying what we have strived to grow right here on our farm.

“Our produce has reached homes around the country and charities all across London and the Home Counties with our meal donations now reaching a whopping 64,000.”

The Patch MK is at Mount Mill Farm, just off the A422 outside Milton Keynes, on the border of Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire.

Set in beautiful countryside, its fields grow more than 500,000 sunflowers and 50 million wildflowers during the summer.

There are interactive corn mazes, mini golf and unique play opportuntiies for children.

Despite the burglary, Joe and Roz and determined to open again next summer.

They said: “Our aim is to provide a unique experience which will be enjoyed by all ages and create memories and traditions which last a life time. ​We love opening the farm gates and welcoming you all to The Patch.”