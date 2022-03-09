Only TWO extra police officers have been recruited to cover Milton Keynes, claim councillors

Just two extra police officers have been recruited to cover MK as knife crime in the borough spirals, claimed leading Labour councillors today.

This month’s Thames Valley Police Community Forum heard the force’s hiring process has resulted in officers from outside of Milton Keynes having to come to the here to work overtime in response to knife and gang-related crime.

This situation was described at the meeting as “unsustainable,” by police officers themselves according to councillors.

More police officers need to be recruited in Milton Keynes, say councillors

Now MK Labour councillors have accused the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner and MPs of failing to deliver on promises and failing on knife crime.

They are calling for the PCC to take the issue of knife crime seriously and put more full time police on the beat in Milton Keynes, spend less time focusing on rural crime and move officers from low-crime areas such as Henley-on-Thames and Chipping Norton to MK until more officers are recruited in the city.

Labour has also highlighted how Milton Keynes North MP Ben Everitt promised hundreds of extra police for MK in his 2019 election campaign.

He later said that the number was actually for the whole of Thames Valley, but even on this figure the number of new officers employed in the city is below the levels promised, say the councillors.

Councillor Lauren Townsend, Labour Cabinet member for Community Safety, said: “We need strong action on crime, however the Conservatives aren’t delivering this. It is clear that current police levels in Milton Keynes are completely unsustainable; officers are working tirelessly to keep people safe, but we need more police on the streets to tackle crime and knife crime effectively.

“The public have been misled; we were promised hundreds more police officers by Conservative MP Ben Everitt at the General Election, when in reality these officers were for the whole of the Thames Valley. And now, the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner will be raising police tax by 4.3% to fund his priorities of rural crime and illegal encampments rather than knife crime. It is despicable, and the Conservatives are failing the people of Milton Keynes.”

The announcement comes on the day of the SaferMK partnership meeting, where agencies including MK Council and Thames Valley Police meet to formulate and implement the strategy for tackling local crime and community safety issues.

Councillor Townsend said: “MK Labour continues to work to help keep Milton Keynes safe. While we need more police to take strong action on crime, Labour are ensuring we take strong action on the causes of crime. We are investing £250k on youth services in areas such as Fullers Slade and the Lakes Estate, and have introduced a knife-crime prevention scheme.

"However, we need the Conservatives to get a grip on knife crime and fund more police officers on our streets. I will be raising these concerns at today’s SaferMK meeting, and hope that we can find a workable solution."