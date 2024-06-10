Ordinary-looking flat in Milton Keynes has been hiding huge haul of suspected stolen goods, police reveal

By Sally Murrer
Published 10th Jun 2024, 16:29 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 16:29 BST
A seemingly innocuous flat on a city estate has been hiding a massive hail of suspected stolen goods.

Police today (Monday) posted a photo on their social media of a pile of bagged up items they have seized from the Fishermead address.

There was so much that they jokingly referred to a “house clearance” job.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “During our visit to an address on Fishermead, 300 plus suspected stolen items were seized along with a quantity of drugs and cash.

Some of the suspected stolen goods that police seized from the flat on a Milton Keynes estate

"Officers also seized offensive weapons taken, so they can't be used on our streets.”

The spokesperson added: “This is a clear message to people, that if you think it’s a good idea to welcome shoplifters to your property and take their spoils from them for financial, personal gain, the local police team are always happy to assist you in a house clearance.”

Two males and a female were arrested and have since been released on bail. The police investigation continues.