Organised crime bust on Milton Keynes estates results in arrests for supplying drugs and money laundering

An early morning police raid today (Wednesday) was carried out as part of an investigation into organised drug supply and serious violence in MK.

The bust took place on estates including Netherfield and Oldbrook and has resulted in three arrests.

Early today a police spokesman warned residents: “If you heard some disturbance in Netherfield and Oldbrook this morning, that was us carrying out drugs warrants”.

Police raid one of the addresses in MK

Now police have released a statement about the outcome of the raid, which was carried out by Thames Valley Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit together with officers from MK.

Three warrants were implemented and three people have been arrested for offences related to drug supply and money laundering, it has now been announced.

Significant quantities of drugs and cash have been seized as well as phones believed to be used in running drug lines.

DCI Aidan Donohoe, Crime Manager for Milton Keynes, said: “We know that drug lines and supply are often linked to other crimes including serious violence and knife crime which all have a significant impact on those living and working in MK.

The drugs busts took place before it was light this morning

“Daily, we work with partners to disrupt and divert those caught up in the cycle of criminality linked to drugs but today’s action aims to target the more organised element of this. We are relentless in our pursuit of those involved in drugs supply; to arrest them, to seize their drugs and cash and present them to the court.

“We know that our communities want to see an end to violence in Milton Keynes just as we do and today’s activity demonstrates our commitment to this.”

DCI Zoe Hardy of the Specialist Operations Department, said: “Today’s warrants are the culmination of months of investigation into active drug lines and serious violence and I am pleased that we have been able to recover and remove a significant amount of illegal property and money believed to be gained through criminal means.

“Investigations like this rely on intelligence from our communities about drug supply and drug use. We may not be able to respond to those who tell us about what they are seeing or hearing, but warrants like these show that we do read every piece of intelligence that is submitted and use them to build a bigger picture and pattern of activity.

"Bringing all the intelligence together alongside our own investigations allows us to take considerable, long-term action against those who choose to deal drugs in our community.”