Outraged Milton Keynes residents find contents of their stolen parcels up for sale on eBay

Sharp-eyed residents did their own detective work when parcels kept disappearing from their doorsteps in Milton Keynes.

People living in and around the Newton Leys estate have complained for weeks about packages being delivered and mysteriously vanishing.

Some had even captured on CCTV a man who appeared to be stealing the delivered items and they forwarded details to police.

Packages have been disappearing from doorsteps

This week one resident spotted clothing she had ordered for sale on eBay as new and unused.

She promptly used Facebook to publish a long list of items being sold by the local seller and asked if anybody recognised them.

Within hours other people 'claimed' the contents of their stolen packages. They ranged from newborn baby girl clothes and new leather handbags to a pair of wedding shoes.

Now the furious owners have passed on all the details of the seller to police, who are investigating.

Meanwhile online shoppers have been told to call 999 if they see the thief in action in their area.

The Citizen is awaiting comment about the progress of the police investigation. Meanwhile, for legal reasons, sadly we cannot identify the eBay seller.

But one of his victims has some good advice. "If you've ordered something online and the package has gone mysteriously missing after it's been delivered, it's worth searching for the item on eBay.