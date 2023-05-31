Over half of knives recovered by police during week of action came from Bucks

Data released by Thames Valley Police shows that more than half of the knives collected during a week of action were recovered in Buckinghamshire.

More knives were collected in Milton Keynes and the wider Buckinghamshire area than Berkshire and Oxfordshire combined during Operation Sceptre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twice a year police forces across England and Wales are asked to coordinate anti-knife crime initiatives to reduce the threat of knife crime.

weapon sweeps were carried out in public areas

These initiatives were in place throughout the Thames Valley between Monday 15 May to Sunday 21 May.

People were reminded of where knife amnesty bins can be found in public spaces or which police stations have them.

In total 741 knives were handed in, out of these 407 were collected in Buckinghamshire, plus 218 in Berkshire and 116 in Oxfordshire.

Other police activity included:

Pupils were warned about the dangers of knife crime

Advertisement

Advertisement

-550 targeted patrols in areas identified to have higher levels of violence or knife crime issues

-302 educational engagements with young people and local communities

-150 stop searches carried out

-78 test purchase operations

Parks were checked for weapons

-54 knife related arrests

Chief Inspector Jade Hewitt, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported this week of action and all those who continue to support us in tackling knife crime and working to make our communities a safer place.”

“Throughout the week, there has been an increased police presence in our communities, with officers engaging specifically around knife crime and working in partnership with businesses, the community and young people to disrupt and reduce the threat of knife crime across the Thames Valley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We continue to deliver robust enforcement to target the small number of people involved in knife crime and associated criminality. It is through both early intervention and targeted policing activity that we can work together to address the root causes of violence and use preventive initiatives to divert people from crime.”

Police were seen searching play areas and parks in Milton Keynes as part of the operation.

Knife-related crime can be reported to the police online or by calling 101.