Overturned lorry causes congestion and delays on M1 near Milton Keynes
There’s a 1.5 mile queue of traffic
By Sally Murrer
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 17:23 BST
Motorists trying to get home in the rush hour are being caught up in massive queues on the M1 near Milton Keynes.
According to National Highways, a lorry has overturned between Junction 15 (Northampton) and Junction 14 (MK)
A spokesperson said: “Lane 1 (of 4) is closed on the M1 southbound between J15 Northampton and J14 Milton Keynes due to a collision involving an overturned lorry.”
They added: “Lanes 2, 3 and 4 are open past the scene.
“There is approximately 1.5 miles of congestion on approach so allow extra journey time.”