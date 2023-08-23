Overturned lorry causes congestion and delays on M1 near Milton Keynes

Motorists trying to get home in the rush hour are being caught up in massive queues on the M1 near Milton Keynes.

According to National Highways, a lorry has overturned between Junction 15 (Northampton) and Junction 14 (MK)

A spokesperson said: “Lane 1 (of 4) is closed on the M1 southbound between J15 Northampton and J14 Milton Keynes due to a collision involving an overturned lorry.”

They added: “Lanes 2, 3 and 4 are open past the scene.