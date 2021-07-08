Owner of popular Milton Keynes restaurant sentenced after high levels of COCAINE found on food preparation surfaces

The former owner of Stumpy’s Shack restaurant and takeaway in Wolverton has been sentenced after police discovered high levels of cocaine on food preparation surfaces.

New City Holdings MK Ltd and company director Mr Stuart Atkinson, the former owner of the restaurant and takeaway, appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court.

The offences were discovered in 2018, following a joint investigation by MK Council and Thames Valley Police.

Their joint inspection of Stumpy’s Shack on 9 November 2018 found high levels of cocaine on food preparation surfaces, as well as animal urine on the kitchen floor left by an unattended Rottweiler dog.

Stumpy's Shack was then immediately temporarily closed by MK Council's Environmental Health Officers who then sought a full prosecution.

Appearing at Aylesbury Crown Court, Atkinson was banned indefinitely from being involved in the running of a food business, sentenced to an 18-month community order, 60 hours of unpaid work, a 19-day Thinking Skills programme, and his company New City Holdings MK Ltd ordered to pay a £4,000 fine.