A man and woman have been arrested after being found by police inside a property in Milton Keynes that was the subject of a closure order

A man and woman have been arrested after being found by police inside a Milton Keynes property that was the subject of a closure order.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The male and female were found by an officer from the Milton Keynes neighbourhood policing team during a random check at the property in North 10th Street on Sunday September 14.

The pair were taken into custody and charged, and are due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said in a social media post: “This is not the first time both have been arrested from this address for the same reason!

“Closure orders are not optional. They are there to protect vulnerable residents and to stop anti-social behaviour in the local area.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.