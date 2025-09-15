Pair arrested after police found them inside Milton Keynes property that was subject to closure order
A man and woman have been arrested after being found by police inside a Milton Keynes property that was the subject of a closure order.
The male and female were found by an officer from the Milton Keynes neighbourhood policing team during a random check at the property in North 10th Street on Sunday September 14.
The pair were taken into custody and charged, and are due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court today.
Police said in a social media post: “This is not the first time both have been arrested from this address for the same reason!
“Closure orders are not optional. They are there to protect vulnerable residents and to stop anti-social behaviour in the local area.”