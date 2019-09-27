Pair caught with cannabis and knuckle duster in Milton Keynes kebab shop

Two men were arrested after being caught with cannabis and a knuckle duster at a Fishermead kebab shop yesterday evening (Thursday)..

One of the offenders was taken into custody and charged for carrying an offensive weapon, while the other was handed a cannabis warning.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to apologise to the two lads in Fishermead. We are sorry we interrupted your alfresco dining.

"Such a waste to throw your kebab up in the air when you saw officers, we only wanted to talk."