Pair jailed after Milton Keynes stabbing

Two men have been jailed for a stabbing in Milton Keynes.

Esdras Kiandomba, 20, and 27-year-old Daniel Adediwura were arrested after a stabbing in Walsh's Manor, Stantonbury on May 12 this year.

Kiandomba, of Polruan Place, Fishermead, pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court to one count of affray and one count of possession of bladed article in public place. He was jailed for a total of two years and four months.

Adediwura, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of affray and one count of driving whilst disqualified. He was jailed for one year and eight months

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Christopher Bigg said: “Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was in his vehicle, a white Volkswagen Golf, which was stationary, when he was stabbed."

He added: “Both Kiandomba and Adediwura were present during the incident and Kiandomba was in possession of a knife. They then fled the scene in a blue BMW vehicle.

“Violent crime will not be tolerated in the Thames Valley and I am pleased that two dangerous offenders have been jailed for this unprovoked attack.”