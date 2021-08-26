A man and a woman, suspected of carrying knives, have been arrested in connection to an assault in Milton Keynes on Sunday night (August 21).

Both have been released on bail until September 13, their arrests are linked to an attack on a woman in Greenleys.

The incident took place at around 10pm in Field Lane, a woman in her 20s was assaulted. She suffered bruising to her arm and swelling to her forehead, but did not require hospital treatment.

During the altercation the victim's car was also damaged, it is believed that the attackers were carrying bladed weapons.

A 45-year-old woman from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of a bladed article and criminal damage.

Also, a 44-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Thames Valley Police wants to hear from people who witnessed the disorder or who were in the area on Sunday.

Investigating officer PC Sofia Matthews, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for information following this incident.

“We believe that members of the public may have intervened following this incident and as such we believe may have information in connection with the case.