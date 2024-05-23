Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unscrupulous parents are ferrying their children in cars to stores in MK so they can shoplift, it has been revealed.

The news comes as the city endures a surge in shoplifting offences, mainly from convenience stores on estates.

Thames Valley Police this week wrote a Facebook post to residents in Great Linford, where thefts from the Co-op in the local centre are proving a big problem.

They’re seeing a particular increase in shoplifting by teenagers recently and officers are collecting CCTV footage and speaking with city schools in a bid to identify the youngsters involved.

Youngsters are being ferried to shops by their parents to steal food and other items in Milton Keynes, it is claimed

A TVP spokesperson said: “We kindly request parents to have a conversation with their children about the consequences of shoplifting. Let’s work together to create a safe and respectful community for everyone.”

Members of the public were quick to respond – and some provided an unexpected detail.

"Some of the parents are driving their kids there to shop lift or it’s the parents shop lifting themselves,” said one shopper. “It’s unacceptable on all levels.”

Another wrote: “Shoplifting is terrible in Aldi at Stantonbury... Kids filling their pockets, grown-ups filling bags and people just casually walking out with stuff.”

Portfields Co-op in Newport Pagnell, Asda on Newton Leys and Tesco at Shenley Brook End and Wolverton were all named by the public as hotspots.

“We the customer end up paying over the odds for products because of shoplifting,” said one reader.

Some blamed the surge on the cost of living crisis, saying it forces parents and youngsters to take desperate measure to put food on the table.

But others were quick to dismiss this. “It’s not like there’s not enough free help around now for those in need,” said one. “There are community fridges and several community groups delivering free food such as KKOTS, Helping Hands or The Foodbank to name a few.

"There is no reason for anyone to steal food and put local shops at risk of closing.”

Police neighbourhood teams work closely with stores that are suffering a problem and have been concentrating upon the Co-op at Great Linford.