Part of town closed off by police after rumoured stabbing incident in Milton Keynes

Fenny Stratford streets have been taped off by police since last night following an alleged stabbing.

Much of the main street, Aylesbury street, is closed off, along with other side streets. The police tape was put up last night and remained in place this morning.

Residents say a man was stabbed yesterday but police have yet to confirm this.

The roads were closed last night

The news comes less than a month after a double stabbing took place outside Fratellis bar and restaurant in Aylesbury Street, leaving two men with serious injuries.