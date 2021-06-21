Part of town closed off by police after rumoured stabbing incident in Milton Keynes
It's the second stabbing in less than a month in the area
Fenny Stratford streets have been taped off by police since last night following an alleged stabbing.
Much of the main street, Aylesbury street, is closed off, along with other side streets. The police tape was put up last night and remained in place this morning.
Residents say a man was stabbed yesterday but police have yet to confirm this.
The news comes less than a month after a double stabbing took place outside Fratellis bar and restaurant in Aylesbury Street, leaving two men with serious injuries.
Police launched an attempted murder investigation and a man was arrested and charged shortly afterwards.