Pedestrian is sadly killed in collision outside Xscape in Milton Keynes

A pedestrian in his forties has been killed in a road traffic collision outside Xscape in CMK.

Police are today appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at 7.45pm on Monday.

Officers were called to Secklow Gate outside Xscape following a collision involving a pedestrian, a Seat Ibiza, a white Hyundai Tucson and a black Citroen C1.

The incident happened neat Xscape

The pedestrian was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital, where he sadly died. His next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

Everyone else involved was uninjured, say police.

The Seat driver, a 26-year-old man from Milton Keynes, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing death by careless driving. He has now been released on police bail until 16 April.

Investigating officer PC Mellissa Wells, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly, a man has died in this collision and our thoughts are with his loved ones.

“I would like to hear from anybody who was driving near Xscape on Monday night and saw anything that may assist our investigation.

“I would also ask anyone with a dash-camera to check their footage and let us know if it has captured the collision or the vehicles involved.

