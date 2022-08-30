Pedestrian killed in late night Milton Keynes collision

The man was walking on the northbound carriageway of the A5 between the junctions for A509, H5 Portway, Central Milton Keynes, and A422, H3 Monks Way, Abbey Hill.

At around 3:47am the pedestrian was hit by a blue Dacia Sandero.

A 24-year-old has died as a result of the collision

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the pedestrian died, he was a 24-year-old man from Wolverton.

Investigating officer Police Sergeant Daniel Collett, of the Roads Policing department, said: “An investigation into how the collision occurred has commenced and I am appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information or footage from the area to contact the police.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or saw a pedestrian walking on the northbound carriageway of the A5 between about 3.20am and 3.47am.

“If you have any footage from the area, including CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone, between these times then please contact the force.