Pedestrian seriously injured as illegal night race ends in disaster on Milton Keynes grid road

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious injury collision that happened at the same time as an illegal car race along a city grid road.

People lined the streets to watch Saturday night’s street race, which attracted drivers from all over the country.

Advertisement

At around 10pm there was a collision involving a pedestrian and three cars.

Police lights

Police have not confirmed whether the vehicles were taking part in the race itself, but the incident happened at the same location – Standing Way.

A police spokesman said today (Monday): “At around 10.05pm on Saturday, a white BMW M3, a grey Ford Fiesta, a white Mini Countryman, and a pedestrian were involved in a collision on Standing Way.

Advertisement

“The driver of the BMW and the pedestrian, both men in their 20s, sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they remain.”

The drivers of the Fiesta and Countryman were also taken to hospital but have now been discharged.

Advertisement

Investigating officer, PC Lewis Carpenter, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have dash-cam footage, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can make a report by calling 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43230031799.”

Advertisement

After the incident police took the rare step is issuing a Section 35 Dispersal Order to prevent any further street racing.

The order covered all of Milton Keynes and lasted until 11.14pm yesterday (Sunday).

Advertisement

A police spokesman said: “This follows a street race that happened in the city... These orders can be used by police officers and designated PCSOs to deal with those engaging or likely to engage in anti-social behaviour or crime and disorder.

“Any person failing to comply with a Section 35 order may be liable to be arrested.”

Advertisement

The city’s grid road structure has been proving increasingly popular with street racers over the past few years.

Residents have complained of being kept awake by noisy engines as dozens of cars race along the long, straight stretches at night.

Advertisement