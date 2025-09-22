Pensioner, 75, arrested after indecent exposure incident in Milton Keynes as police call for witnesses

The sign for Bletchley, MK. Photo: National World/Jane Russell

Police have arrested a 75-year-old man on suspicion of indecent exposure in Milton Keynes and police are calling on witnesses to come forward.

A man was seen exposing himself in the Leon Recreation Ground, Bletchley around midday on Thursday, September 18.

A 75-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of exposure. He has been released on conditional bail until November 27 2025.

Investigating officer PC Jonathan Evans said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident or may have information that could assist in our investigation to contact Thames Valley Police.

“I would also like to appeal to anyone who saw the man along the Queensway to also contact the force.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online via our website, quoting reference number 43250477783.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Thames Valley Police want to emphasize that all reports of exposure offenses are taken seriously, and they urge anyone who witnesses indecent exposure to call 999 immediately.