Pensioner, 77, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 70s dies

Thames Valley Police has commenced a murder investigation after a woman died following an incident in Milton Keynes yesterday (20/5).

Officers were called just past 8am yesterday morning to reports that a woman had been attacked inside a property in Bradwell Road, Loughton, Milton Keynes.

Officers attended and located a woman, aged in her 70s, who was unconscious and they commenced emergency first aid.

She was taken to hospital, but sadly, she has since died.

A 77-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit said: “Tragically, following an incident yesterday morning, a woman has died.

“There will be a scene-watch in place at the location, and if you have any concerns, you can address these with any of our officers at the scene.

“I appreciate incidents such as this will cause concern in the local community, but I would reassure the public that we are confident that this incident is contained, there is no wider risk to the local community and we are not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident.

“If anybody feels that they have any information that may assist our investigation, you can contact Thames Valley Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230220867.

