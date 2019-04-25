Pensioner, 86, dies three weeks after serious assault in Milton Keynes

An 86-year-old man has died three weeks after he and his wife were assaulted in Newport Pagnell.

Police were called to a report of a serious assault at an address in Chicheley Street, at around 12:45pm on Sunday, March 24.

Officers attended the scene where two victims, Hedley Robinson and his 79-year-old wife had suffered serious injuries following the assault.

His wife was later discharged from hospital but the former Aston Martin worker died on April 14, Thames Valley Police have said.

A post mortem has taken place, but a cause of death has not yet been established.

Further tests will be undertaken, which may take a significant period of time.

Gary Robinson, 46, of Chicheley Street, Newport Pagnell has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

He is also charged with one count of racially aggravated public order and one count of assault of an emergency worker.

The 46-year-old appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on 26 March and was remanded in custody.