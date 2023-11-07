People rally round to help devastated family of musician who died after Milton Keynes underpass attack

He was a dad with two small children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Almost £3,500 has been raised to help the devastated family of a local musician who died after an attack in a city underpass.

John Davies was critically injured during the incident in the underpass between Groveway and Newport Road in Wavendon Gate on October 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was rushed to hospital but sadly died three days later. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

John Davies sadly died following an attack in a Milton Keynes underpass

John was 34 and lived in Glebe Farm with his partner Vickie and their two young children. He was a talented singer and songwriter and you can listen to his music here.

This week his sister Zara set up a fundraising page to pay for the funeral and support his family. Within two days it has raised £3,435 of its £10,000 goal. You can view the page here.

Zara wrote: “My brother John Davies lost his life in the most devastating circumstances…. taken from us in the most cruel way imaginable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For anyone who knew John they will know he was a kind, loving, talented young man who adored his family, partner and his beautiful children.

“We as a family would like support raising funds for John's funeral and also any additional funds to support his partner Vickie and their two children at this most difficult time.”

Vickie herself has issued a thank you on social media for people who have donated.

She wrote: “It has been a pretty traumatic couple of weeks for me, the kids and wider family since losing John.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You may have known him from gigs, work, school runs or out and about... People have said he was a kind man who was always smiling. The kind words mean a lot.

“We still have a long road ahead, with an investigation going on in the background, but if you would like to donate towards funeral costs his sister has set up a Gofundme page. Thank you in advance.”

A 25 year-old man, Wesley Atick, of Buxton Close, Glebe Farm, has been charged with attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on December 4.