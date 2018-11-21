'Persistant offender' from Milton Keynes jailed for driving offences

A man from Milton Keynes has been jailed for driving offences.

Steven Rose, aged 60 of Tandra, Beanhill was charged on Friday (November 16) with driving whilst disqualified and driving with excess alcohol and driving without insurance.

He pleaded guilty on Monday (November 19) at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced at the same hearing.

It follows his arrest on November 16 at around 8.30pm in Avebury Boulevard.

Rose was sentenced to eight weeks’ imprisonment after being on a suspended sentence for being disqualified from driving for driving with excess alcohol.

He was given a further eight weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

He has been disqualified from driving for three years and six months’.

Investigating officer, PC Linford Baxter said: “Steven Rose is a persistent offender, he is a real danger to road users.

“Thames Valley Police takes drink and drug drivers seriously and we would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public that provide us with valuable information which enables targeted enforcement.”