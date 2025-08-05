Persistent Milton Keynes stalker is slapped behind bars

Charles Ritchie is serving a 7 month prison sentence for breaching a stalking protection order in Milton Keynes

A man who ignored a stalking order has been jailed for seven months.

Charles Ritchie, aged 41, of no fixed abode, has been sentenced at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to five counts of breaching a stalking protection order and one count of harassment.

The court heard he had been was given a stalking protection order on 29 April. But he then breached this five times between January 23 and July 29.

Then, on June 18, Ritchie also made contact with a woman in her thirties via Tinder, which he was prohibited from doing due to a restraining order imposed at Aylesbury Crown Court on January 7.

Ritchie was arrested on Tuesday last week and charged the next day.

Investigating officer PC Mark Ashby, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am pleased with the sentence Charles Ritchie has been given, who has repeatedly disregarded the court orders placed on him.

“Stalking has a serious effect on victims and will not be tolerated.

“We would encourage anybody suffering from persistent and unwanted contact from anyone to please report this to the police and we will investigate and seek to bring offenders to justice.

“You can report offences via our website or by calling us on 101. We have experienced officers and staff who will listen to and support victims.”