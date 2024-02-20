Photo issued of man police wish to trace after assault in Milton Keynes Tesco store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have today (Tuesday) released an image of a man officers wish to speak to as they believe he may have vital information about an assault in Bletchley.

At around 2.25pm on January 6, an offender tried to leave Tesco in Watling Street without paying for all of the items in their trolley, say officers.

The security guards stopped them and asked them to show proof of purchase but the offender became aggressive and refused.

He swung their bag at one of the guards and struck them in the face.

The offender then pushed the security officer over and swung at the other security officer before leaving with the items in their trolley.

The security guard suffered a minor facial injury and required hospital treatment, but has since been discharged.

Though the incident happened six weeks ago, the CCTV photo has been released for the first time today.

PC Hannah Smith, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who recognises this man to please get in touch with us as we believe he may have vital information about this assault.

“If you are the person pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240007979.