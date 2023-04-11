Photo issued of woman police want to speak to following assault at Milton Keynes shopping centre

Police have today released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to following an assault in the city’s shopping centre.

The assault happened at around 1pm on Tuesday April 4 outside JD Sports.

The victim did not require hospital treatment, say police.

Do you recognise this woman?

Investigating officer PC Sandie Goodridge, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the person in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“We would also like to appeal to another potential witness who is described as a woman with blonde hair, red top and had a black rucksack on her back.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230148588.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”