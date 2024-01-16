Photo issued of young man police wish to speak to about sexual assault in Milton Keynes

The victim was a girl in her teens

Police have released CCTV images of a young man they would like to speak to ab out an incident of sexual assault in Milton Keynes.

At around 2.20pm on Wednesday December 27, the victim, a girl in her teens, was approached by a man outside the multi-story car park on Lower Tenth Street.

He touched her inappropriately over her clothing, say officers.

Do you recognise this young man? Police wish to speak to him

Investigating officer PC Fraser Green, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises this individual in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230577683.