Photo of man issued following sexual assault on bus in Milton Keynes
Police are searching for a middle-aged man wearing a number 9 football shirt following a sexual assault that happened on a bus.
Officiers issued a CCTV phtoto today of the man, who they beleive may have information that could help them.
The sexual assault happened on the number 7 bus from Downs Barn on Satruday June 8, between 7.15pm and 7.25pm.
The man has grey hair and is wearing a yellow shirt with number 9 on the front.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Officers believe he could have important information relating to a sexual assault.
“If you are this man, or if you know him, please contact us on 101, quoting 43240271627.”