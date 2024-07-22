Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are searching for a middle-aged man wearing a number 9 football shirt following a sexual assault that happened on a bus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officiers issued a CCTV phtoto today of the man, who they beleive may have information that could help them.

The sexual assault happened on the number 7 bus from Downs Barn on Satruday June 8, between 7.15pm and 7.25pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man has grey hair and is wearing a yellow shirt with number 9 on the front.

Do you recognise this man?

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Officers believe he could have important information relating to a sexual assault.

“If you are this man, or if you know him, please contact us on 101, quoting 43240271627.”