Photo of man issued following sexual assault on bus in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are searching for a middle-aged man wearing a number 9 football shirt following a sexual assault that happened on a bus.

Officiers issued a CCTV phtoto today of the man, who they beleive may have information that could help them.

The sexual assault happened on the number 7 bus from Downs Barn on Satruday June 8, between 7.15pm and 7.25pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man has grey hair and is wearing a yellow shirt with number 9 on the front.

Do you recognise this man?Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Officers believe he could have important information relating to a sexual assault.

“If you are this man, or if you know him, please contact us on 101, quoting 43240271627.”

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice