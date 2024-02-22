Photos issued after gunpoint robbery of large amount of vapes in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An armed robbery where staff were threated with what they believe was a handgun has resulted in police issuing CCTV pictures.

A large amount of vapes and a mobile phone was stolen in the robbery, which took place at a shop in Bodmin Place, Broughton, on Saturday January 20.

Thames Valley Police say two offenders entered the premises and threatened the staff using what was thought to be a handgun.

Do you recognise these individuals?

No one was injured during the incident, say police

TVP) has today (Thursday) released images of two individuals officers would like to speak to as they may have vital information about the robbery.

Designated Investigator Mavish Iqbal, said: “This was an extremely distressing incident for the victim where the offenders showed a significant amount of aggression.

“I am appealing to anybody who recognises the individuals in these images to please get in touch with us as we believe they may have vital information about this incident.

“If you are pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

“I appreciate that these images are not detailed, but I remain hopeful someone will recognise these individuals.

“Anyone with information, dash-cam, video doorbell or CCTV footage that might be able to help our investigation should also get in touch.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240031052.