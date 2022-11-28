Pickpockets in Milton Keynes town steal wallet after targeting man in his 70s
CCTV images released of two men wanted in connection with the theft
Police are hunting two pickpockets who stole a wallet from a man at the Olney branch of Sainsbury’s.
They have now released images of two men officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident on November 3.
The theft occurred between 11am and 11.30am in Sainsbury's on Lavendon Road, when the wallet was stolen from the pocket of a man in his 70s.
The wallet contained a driving licence, bankcard and a small amount of cash.
Investigating officer, PC Stuart Folwell, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are releasing these images as we believe these men may have information about the theft.
“If anyone recognises these men, or if it is you pictured, please get in touch with us.
“Call Thames Valley Police on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220495894.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or its website.”