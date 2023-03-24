Pictures: First look at new hi-tech McDonald's in Milton Keynes as revamped restaurant opens its doors

Kingston branch is the first in the region to undergo ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant makeover

The Kingston branch of McDonald’s has re-opened following a hi-tech makeover to create a new restaurant layout which paves the way for the future of fast food.

It’s the first in the region to undergo a redesign known as ‘Convenience of the Future’ which benefits from the latest technology and offers a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

Kingston McDonald’s will now offer a separate ‘McDelivery only’ area, which allows delivery drivers to go in and out of a dedicated courier entrance and service area.

This will enable delivery drivers to collect orders more efficiently, reducing congestion in the dining area and giving walk-in takeaway and dining customers more space. The dedicated courier entrance will also mean there is less noise in the restaurant, creating a more relaxing ambience, particularly during peak busy times.

As well as the courier changes, improvements have been made for staff including their break spaces. A redesign of crew rooms will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for crew to take a well-deserved break.

Ken Tomkins, who owns and operates seven McDonald’s restaurants in Milton Keynes, said: “McDonald’s is always looking at ways to improve the customer experience and by investing in these changes in my restaurant, we’ll be doing just that. I’m proud to say that as well as improving the customer experience, the investment will create 50 new jobs for local people.

"I can’t wait to welcome my customers back into the restaurant to experience the changes first hand.”

While the traditional walk-in and Drive-Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchens and dining areas as part of Convenience of the Future revamp will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine-in experience.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counters, the revamp will offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal.

