News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
2 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
3 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
4 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
5 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
16 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
Staff have welcomed the new-look hi-tech McDonald's which has reopened after a revamp
Staff have welcomed the new-look hi-tech McDonald's which has reopened after a revamp
Staff have welcomed the new-look hi-tech McDonald's which has reopened after a revamp

Pictures: First look at new hi-tech McDonald's in Milton Keynes as revamped restaurant opens its doors

Kingston branch is the first in the region to undergo ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant makeover

By Olga Norford
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:55 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:56 GMT

The Kingston branch of McDonald’s has re-opened following a hi-tech makeover to create a new restaurant layout which paves the way for the future of fast food.

It’s the first in the region to undergo a redesign known as ‘Convenience of the Future’ which benefits from the latest technology and offers a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

Kingston McDonald’s will now offer a separate ‘McDelivery only’ area, which allows delivery drivers to go in and out of a dedicated courier entrance and service area.

This will enable delivery drivers to collect orders more efficiently, reducing congestion in the dining area and giving walk-in takeaway and dining customers more space. The dedicated courier entrance will also mean there is less noise in the restaurant, creating a more relaxing ambience, particularly during peak busy times.

As well as the courier changes, improvements have been made for staff including their break spaces. A redesign of crew rooms will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for crew to take a well-deserved break.

Ken Tomkins, who owns and operates seven McDonald’s restaurants in Milton Keynes, said: “McDonald’s is always looking at ways to improve the customer experience and by investing in these changes in my restaurant, we’ll be doing just that. I’m proud to say that as well as improving the customer experience, the investment will create 50 new jobs for local people.

"I can’t wait to welcome my customers back into the restaurant to experience the changes first hand.”

While the traditional walk-in and Drive-Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchens and dining areas as part of Convenience of the Future revamp will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine-in experience.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counters, the revamp will offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal.

A new kitchen design offers a bigger order assembly area, and dedicated areas to prepare McDelivery and dine in orders

1. The Kingston branch of McDonald's is the first in the region to undergo ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant makeover

A new kitchen design offers a bigger order assembly area, and dedicated areas to prepare McDelivery and dine in orders Photo: mcdonalds makeover

Photo Sales
The dedicated courier entrance will mean there is less noise in the restaurant, creating a more relaxing ambience, particularly during peak busy times

2. The Kingston branch of McDonald's is the first in the region to undergo ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant makeover

The dedicated courier entrance will mean there is less noise in the restaurant, creating a more relaxing ambience, particularly during peak busy times Photo: mcdonalds makeover

Photo Sales
The restaurant revamp combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers

3. Kingston McDonald’s in Milton Keynes has undergone a restaurant redesign, which promises to deliver a better customer experience for all

The restaurant revamp combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers Photo: mcdonalds makeover

Photo Sales
The ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology

4. Kingston McDonald’s in Milton Keynes has undergone a restaurant redesign, which promises to deliver a better customer experience for all

The ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology Photo: mcdonalds makeover

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3